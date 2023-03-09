Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

