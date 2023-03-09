Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

