Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 20,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $617.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

