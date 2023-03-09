Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after buying an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

