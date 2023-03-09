Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

