Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Planning raised its position in ORIX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE IX opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

