Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

IHG stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

