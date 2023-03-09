Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 187,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after acquiring an additional 353,146 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %

IT stock opened at $339.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

