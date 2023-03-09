STP Trading Down 12.5% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, STP has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $77.59 million and $4.05 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00037454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00222649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.44 or 0.99997863 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04166296 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,212,638.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

