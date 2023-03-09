Stormborn Capital Management LLC Purchases 94,179 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld comprises 3.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of OneSpaWorld worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

OSW stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 18,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $662,880.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,760 shares of company stock worth $1,480,788. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

