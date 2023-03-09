Stormborn Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Membership Collective Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Membership Collective Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Membership Collective Group

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,075.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,000 in the last three months. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

