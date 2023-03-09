Stormborn Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.1% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $218.77. 101,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average of $240.55. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

