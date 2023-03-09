Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,929. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

