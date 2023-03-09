Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,256. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $5,422,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

