Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 40,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.