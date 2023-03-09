Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 930,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

