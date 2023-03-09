Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 424,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.