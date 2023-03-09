Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 22,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,778,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,022,000 after purchasing an additional 348,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,794. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

