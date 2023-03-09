Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.00) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.31) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

