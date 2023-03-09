Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 181,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

