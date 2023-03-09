Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 8,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 704,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

