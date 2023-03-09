Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $351,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.42. 212,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

