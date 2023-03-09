Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,709,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $98.67. 25,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

