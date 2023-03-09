Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.97. 649,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.41 and its 200-day moving average is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $262.84 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

