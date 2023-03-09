Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.75. 637,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,191. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

