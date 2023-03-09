Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Diageo by 834.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 97.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.47. 37,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.31) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.00) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.90) to GBX 3,600 ($43.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

