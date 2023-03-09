Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,732 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IYE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 56,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,748. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.