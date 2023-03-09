Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 32,000 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.24% of Vista Energy worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 567,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,748,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 408,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Vista Energy Profile

Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 66,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.11. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.