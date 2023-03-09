Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,308,720. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

