StockNews.com Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Buy

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

TTC opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

