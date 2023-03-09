StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

