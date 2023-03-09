StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

