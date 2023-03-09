StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.