StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
