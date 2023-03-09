StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Park City Group stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

