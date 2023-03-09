StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS opened at $0.84 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

