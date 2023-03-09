StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
IHT stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.15.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Further Reading
