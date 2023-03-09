StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

