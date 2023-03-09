StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Up 1.8 %

AINC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

