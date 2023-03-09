StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Up 1.8 %
AINC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
