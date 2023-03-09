StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.