StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Down 1.9 %
RMTI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
