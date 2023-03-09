StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

RMTI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.