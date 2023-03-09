StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

