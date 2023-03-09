STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €71.00 by Bank Of America (Bofa)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($75.53) price target from stock analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.72% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, February 13th.

STM traded up €1.51 ($1.61) on Thursday, reaching €46.49 ($49.46). 1,822,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.17. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a one year high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

