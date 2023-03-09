Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stitch Fix

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

