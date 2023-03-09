Stilwell Value LLC Purchases New Stake in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. ECB Bancorp makes up 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.22% of ECB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $791,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,859,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $504,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

ECBK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.