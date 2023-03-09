Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) to “Buy”

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HOCFF stock opened at C$70.59 on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$46.95 and a twelve month high of C$74.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.37.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
