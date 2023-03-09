Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) to “Buy”

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HOCFF stock opened at C$70.59 on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$46.95 and a twelve month high of C$74.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.37.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific and HOCHTIEF Europe. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.