Stifel Nicolaus Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
