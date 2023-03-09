Stifel Nicolaus Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

