Stevard LLC Takes $553,000 Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF makes up about 0.5% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ARKQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 8,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

