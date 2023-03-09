Stevard LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stevard LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.59. 75,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,502. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

