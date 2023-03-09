Stevard LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.42. 272,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,640. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.23.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

