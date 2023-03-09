Stevard LLC Invests $711,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $118.24. 200,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,742. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.