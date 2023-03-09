Stevard LLC Buys Shares of 6,011 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 273,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

